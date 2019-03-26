Security Forces Gunned Down 4 Naxals in an Encounter

Security forces killed at least four suspected Maoists during an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Tuesday morning, PTI quoted police officials as saying. The encounter went for a long time .

The encounter happened around 6 AM in a forest in the Chintalnar police station area, Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.

An elite unit of the CRPF’s Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) was cordoning off the forest area near Karkanguda village, around 500 km away from the state capital, when a group of Naxals started firing on them, leading to a gun-battle, said Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P. .

In the encounter, four Naxals were killed.

One INSAS rifle and two .303 rifles were recovered from the spot, he said