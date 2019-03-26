Latest NewsSports

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Hockey: India defeat Malaysia 4-2

Mar 26, 2019, 11:17 pm IST
India defeated Malaysia 4-2 in the third league match of the Azlan Shah Cup at Ipoh this evening.

With this win, India now has seven points and go joint- top of the table with South Korea. Malaysia has slipped to the third position and stay on six points.

Sumit Kumar scored first for India in the 17th minute while he got the second towards the end of the half in the 27th minute. Malaysia converted a penalty corner, courtesy Razie Rahim in the 21st minute. In the third quarter, Varun Kumar took advantage of an eighth penalty corner to provide India a three-goal advantage. In the final quarter, with three minutes to go, Malaysia reduced the deficit to just one goal. But, Mandeep Singh immediately shot back with a field goal with seconds left on the clock.

