The fight between Dhoni and Sreyas goes viral

Mar 26, 2019, 09:11 pm IST
IPL session is now witnessing the magnificence match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.  Before the match gets fan’s attention the video of Dhoni and Sreyas Iyer playing Table tennis goes viral on social media. The table tennis was played before the match and the video was released by Delhi capitals from their Twitter account. The video was posted along with a tagline that could the fans guess the score?

