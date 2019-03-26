These Cities in India Under High Alert as Intel Warns Islamic State and al-Qaeda Attack

The police sources said that the alert had been issued to several States and Union Territories which have Jewish structures, sizeable Jewish people or attract Israeli tourists.

The report, on Monday, 25 March, warns of terrorists avenging the New Zealand incident and a possible strike on Jewish establishments.

The input reads: “As per the information received from multiple sources, an audio speech of IS spokesperson Abu Hassan alMuhajir is being circulated on closed online groups and chat platforms wherein Muhajir is heard calling on his supporters to avenge the massacre at the mosques. This audio and other chatter indicate intent to avenge the incident. Appropriate action may be taken in this connection.”

Sources in Delhi Police said that deployment outside places of worship has been increased. “We are keeping a close watch on developments,” an officer said.

According to police intelligence, several Israelis used to be on a long duration visa in Goa and often congregated to pray at Chabad houses. Delhi, Mumbai, and Goa with a sizeable Jewish population have all been put on high alert.