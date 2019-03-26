Those Who Oppose Pakistan are the Ones Who Spread Fake Nationalism” Says Sandeepananda Giri

Swami Sandeepananda Giri, in a speech delivered on the occasion of the inauguration of a seminar by Thiruvananthapuram Library Council, conducted at District Panchayat Hall, launched some serious criticisms against Sangh Parivar while showering praises on Pakistani writers and thinkers.

“When I worked at Chinmaya mission, I had tried to visit Pakistan with a group of students and to interact with children from Pakistan. But this started off an issue with Chinmaya mission and the trip was eventually canceled” said the man known best for his explanations on Bhagavad Gita

” The citizens in Pakistan are ordinary people like us. In Dubai where there is a significant number of Malayali population, there are a lot of Pakistanis as well. I have never come across a news where they have attacked Indians. Even if Malayali’s cheat another Malayali, a Pakistani won’t do it” he added.

Sandeepananda Giri also said highlighted the role of Pakistani writers and thinkers in spreading peace.

“Let’s not forget that It was Pakistani writers and thinkers who were at the forefront of all movements that led to the return of Indian soldier. Some communalists won’t let people have a friendship with Pakistan. We cannot teach the next generation that Pakistan is our enemy” he said.