Trinamool Congress Mocks BJP, Says After Polls It Will be ‘Bharatiya Joker Party’

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Monday said The upcoming Lok Sabha election is a battle for a united India in which the people will oust the Modi government and the ruling BJP will become “Bharatiya Joker party”

“This (LS poll) is a battle for an united India. This is a battle to save the culture and heritage of the country, which BJP is trying to destroy. The people of this country will oust the Modi government after the elections. The BJP will turn into Bharatiya Joker Party after the polls as most of its candidates would loose” said Abhishek Banerjee who is the nephew of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said at a rally at South 24 parganas district.

Keeping up his attack of the BJP, he said “Just ahead of elections it will talk of religion. But what about the promise of Rs 15 lakh (made by Modi) in every bank account ? What about the promise of two crore jobs and others made in 2014 ? The people of this country will oust BJP,” the TMC MP said.