US, Russia clash over Venezuela

The superpowers of the world Russia and the US have clashed publically over Venezuela. Russia which supports the ruling President Maduro of the Latin American country, but the US supports the opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president.

A recent decision by Russia has worsened the situation. Russia has sent dozens of soldiers to Venezuela. Russia sent two planes reportedly carrying around 100 soldiers and 35 tons of military equipment to Venezuela’s main airport outside Caracas on Saturday.

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov over the phone that the United States and regional countries will not stand idly by as Russia exacerbates tensions in Venezuela.

In a statement, Lavrov said that during his conversation with Pompeo, he had complained of attempts by Washington to organise a coup d’etat in Venezuela. The statement said such moves constitute violations of the UN charter and undisguised interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state.