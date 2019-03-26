Will not contest in Lok Sabha elections, confirms Sanjay Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt has denied reports that he would be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019.

The actor took to Twitter to clear the air surrounding the reports that claimed he was set to follow in his father, late actor-Congress MP Sunil Dutt’s footsteps and contest polls from Ghaziabad. He further extended his support to his sister, Congress MP Priya Dutt ahead of the general elections.