Latest NewsIndia

6 people killed in a blast at a fireworks manufacturing unit

Mar 27, 2019, 09:32 pm IST
Less than a minute

A blast at a fireworks manufacturing unit killed six people. The tragic incident occurred at Mannarkudi in Tiruvarur district in Tamil Nadu. Four bodies were ripped beyond recognition. Two more people who were nearby have been admitted into the hospital

The unit has been functioning for making a special kind of fireworks for use mostly in temples and during special occasions. Unexpectedly, the heap of explosive materials in the workshop caught fire leading to the blast whose impact has been felt up to more than a kilometre.

