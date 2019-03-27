Actor Appani Sarath praises SFI and V.S. Achudanathan

Actor Appani Sarath who started his film career through ‘Angamali Diaries’ is now a well-known actor in south India. A recent Facebook post by him has gone viral in social media. In the post, he expresses his happiness in attending a public event with senior Communist leader VS Achudanathan. Also, he reveals his political affiliation. He says that he will be with the left politics always. Sarath and VS have come together in a programme in Law Academy.

Read his FB Post: