Actress Urmila Matondkar set to join Congress today

Umila Matondkar, senior Bollywood actor, will join the Congress in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday. Speculations are rife that Urmila Matondkar is likely to be given a ticket from Mumbai North by the Congress, as reported by news agency IANS.

The news agency mentioned that when contacted, Sanjay Nirupam, who was replaced by Milind Deora as Mumbai Congress president on Monday, declined to comment on the matter. Maharashtra Congress spokespersons, as well as Matondkar’s family members, refused to make any statement in this regard.

Mumbai’s six Lok Sabha constituencies will vote on April 29 along with 17 others in the state’s fourth phase of polling. If nominated, Matondkar’s formidable rival would be BJP incumbent MP Gopal Shetty in the constituency that was once regarded a saffron party bastion.

Matondkar began her career as a child star aged seven in a Marathi film, Zaakol (1980). She stepped into Bollywood with her role in the Shashi Kapoor-Rekha-starrer Kalyug (1981).