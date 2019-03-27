Afghanistan Warns Imran Khan Not to Interfere in their Internal Affairs

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s advice to Afghanistan that an interim administration in Afghanistan could help restart the talks with the Taliban has apparently made Afghan politicians angry. They accused Imran of interfering in their country’s internal affairs.

Khan’s idea was that an interim Govt would ease talks between Taliban and US since the current Taliban leadership refuses to talk to Government.

Khan made the remarks during an interaction with the Pakistani media in Islamabad on Monday, when he blamed the Afghan government led by President Ashraf Ghani for the stalemate in talks with the Taliban.

The Afghan government deemed Khan’s statements as “an obvious example of Pakistan’s interventional policy and disrespect to the national sovereignty and determination of the people of Afghanistan,” Ahmadi said.

Amrullah Saleh, a former head of Afghanistan’s spy agency who is Ghani’s vice-presidential candidate in the presidential election scheduled for September, tweeted that Khan had asked for the abrogation of the Afghan “constitution & demolition of the democratic system as a way to break the so-called deadlock in peace efforts”.