Airstrike at hospital ; Seven killed

A hospital in a rural area of northwest Yemen was hit by an airstrike on Tuesday killing seven people and wounding eight others, Save the Children said. The international aid organization, which supports the hospital, said in a statement sent to the Associated Press that four of those killed were children and two adults are unaccounted for.

Save The Children said a missile struck a petrol station near the entrance to Ritaf rural hospital, about 100 kilometers from the city of Saada at 9:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

“The missile was said to have landed within 50 meters of the facility’s main building,” it said.

The organization said the hospital had been open for half an hour and many patients and staff were arriving on a busy morning. Among the dead were a health worker and the worker’s two children and a security guard, it said. Save the Children, which reported earlier this week that 37 Yemeni children a month had been killed or injured by foreign bombs in the last year, demanded an urgent investigation into the attack.