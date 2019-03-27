Anil Akkara MLA slams P.K.Biju and Deepa Nishanth

Congress MLA from Vadakkanchery Anil Akkara has slammed writer Deepa Nishanth and Alathoor MP P.K.Biju. He doubted that wwhetherP.K.Biju who holds a PhD degree in Polymer Chemistry got his doctorate by copying. He in his social media handle has raised this question.

A tug of war has been going on between Anil Akkara and Deepa Nishanth. Deepa has criticised the UDF candidate from Alathoor Ramya and this has ignited the wrath of Congress MLA.

