The makers of the Bollywood film ‘Arjun Patiala’ announced that the film will be released on July 19. The film was earlier planned to hit the screens in May. The film directed by Rohit Jugraj has Kriti Sanon-Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. In the film, Kriti plays a journalist, while Diljit is in the title role of a quirky, small-town guy.

The film is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan under T-Series and Maddock Films.