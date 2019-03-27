Latest NewsIndia

Congress and CPM supported candidates win MLC seats in Telangana

Mar 27, 2019, 09:49 pm IST
In giving shock treatment to the re-elected TRS government lead by Chandrashekhar Rao, the party lost all three MLC seats in the state. The opposition Congress and CPM supported candidates have won three MLC seats.  An election was held on 22nd March for electing MLC for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ constituency and the Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Adilabad Teachers’ and Graduates’ constituencies.

A. Narsireddy of CPM backed United Teachers’ Front (UTF)’s candidate was declared the winner from the teacher’s constituency of Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda. He defeated TRS backed the sitting MLC Pula Ravindra by a margin of over 2000 votes.

Raghotham Reddy has won Medak-Adilabad-Nizamabad-Karimnagar teachers’ constituency and Jeevan Reddy of the Congress has won the graduates’ constituency of Medak-Adilabad-Nizamabad-Karimnagar.

