Congress Congratulates Govt on Mission Shakti But Reminds the Role of Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi in Indian Space Programme

In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that India has destroyed a live low-orbiting satellite during a missile test that puts the country in the space “super league”.

PM Narendra Modi said ‘Mission Shakti’ operation was a difficult target to achieve which was completed successfully within three minutes of launch.

“Mission Shakti is an important step to safeguard our dreams as a nation. This achievement does not violate any international law. This mission will see India emerge as a more secure country. India has entered its name as an elite space power. An anti-satellite weapon A-SAT, successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit” said P.M Modi

Meanwhile, Congress party could not stop themselves from congratulating the Govt but in the same breath, they reminded about the contributions of former Prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi in the Indian space research.

“We congratulate @isro & the Govt on the latest achievement for India. The Indian Space Programme established in 1961 by Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru & the Indian Space Research Organisation set up under Smt. Indira Gandhi has always made India proud with its groundbreaking achievements”, Congress party Tweeted.