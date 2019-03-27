Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down

In the Forex market, the Indian rupee slipped down against the Us dollar. At the beginning of the trade, the rupee depreciated 12 piase to 68.98 against US dollar. Later the rupee declined by as much as 16 paise in intraday trade to hit 69.02 against the dollar. But at the end of the trading, the Indian rupee is trading flat at 68.86.
