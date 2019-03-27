KeralaLatest News

“Forward and Backward Communities are Served Different Kind of Justice”: Akkeeraman to Leave BDJS

Mar 27, 2019, 08:40 am IST
Less than a minute

Akkeeraman Kalidas Bhattathirippad is all set to leave BDJS. His dissent comes in the wake of a number of stands the party took in the case of Forward Community Reservation and Sabarimala Young Women entry. He has requested the leadership to exempt him from the representation of the party. He said that in BDJS, the forward and backward communities are served different kinds of justice.

Akkeraman said that in the issue of the  Forward community reservation and Sabarimala young women entry, NSS has a clearer stand. He added that he is leaving BDJS since his personal stand on the issues doesn’t match with party’s stand.

Akkeraman is planning to give more importance to the activities of Yogakshema Sabha in the days to come.

