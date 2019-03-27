General Election 2019: BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha will join Congress tomorrow

Senior BJP leader and sitting MP from Patna Sahib Shatrughan Sinha will join Congress tomorrow The Bollywood actor turned politician was declined party ticket by BJP. BJP has replaced Sinha by union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Sinha has been associated with BJP for long three decades. He served as a minister in the Vajpayee ministry. Sinha known to be an ardent critic of Modi-Amit Shah duo was not in good relation with the party. It was early reported that he will be the candidate of ‘Grand Alliance’ in Bihar.

Congress election campaign committee Akhilesh Prasad Singh, confirmed that Sinha will join Congress and will be the candidate from Patna Sahib.