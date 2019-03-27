Gold & Silver Price: Gold price falls down

In the commodity market, the price of gold falls down. The price of gold fell by Rs 110 to Rs 33,060 per 10 gram. In the international market, gold was trading at $ 1,315.61 an ounce and silver was at $ 15.42 an ounce in New York.

In New Delhi, In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purities fell by Rs. 110 each to Rs. 33,060 and Rs. 32,890 per 10 gram, respectively. Gold had shed Rs. 50 to Rs. 33,170 per 10 gram on Tuesday. Sovereign gold’s price remains unaltered at Rs. 26,400 per piece of eight gram.

Silver, on the other hand, gained Rs 20 to Rs 39,120 a kg. Silver coins, however, remained unchanged at Rs 80,000 for buying and Rs 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.