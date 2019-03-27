Imran Khan Says India-Pak Tensions are Still Not Over

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Indo-Pak relations would remain tense till the general elections in India are over.

Tensions between India and Pakistan had gone the next level after the February 14 attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pulwama.

Imran Khan said that he feared “another misadventure” by India. “The danger is not over,” said Khan, according to Dawn. “The situation will remain tense till forthcoming General Elections in India. We are already prepared to avert any aggression from India.”

Mr. Khan also claimed that he canceled his scheduled meeting with the Taliban in Islamabad due to “concerns” expressed by the Afghan government.

The Indian Air Force had conducted air strikes on Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on February 26, targeting a Jaish-e-Mohammad camp. The strikes were a response to a suicide bomb attack on February 14, in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force jawans were killed in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.