Intelligence Says China Trying to Spy on Indian Naval Bases

According to an Intelligence report, China is trying to spy on Indian Naval bases specifically INS Kadamba in Karnataka and APJ Kalam Island in Orissa coast, also known as Wheeler Island. For this purpose, a Chinese business delegation had visited the Betul Island near INS Kadamba to set up business activities nearby so they could also monitor the activities of the Indian Navy.

There is also a threat of spying by Chinese employees of non-Chinese companies in Odisha close to Wheeler Island, India’s Integrated Missile Test Range Facility. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) tests all the missiles from the island. Almost all the Indian missiles including Akash, Agni series, Astra, BrahMos, Nirbhay, Prahaar, Prithvi series, Shaurya, and Advanced Air Defence (AAD) ones are test fired from the Wheeler Island.