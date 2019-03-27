Jofra Archer says Jaspit Bumrah is the most wanted bowler in 2019 IPL Season.

Jofra Archer says Jasprit Bumrah is the most wanted bowler in 2019 IPL section. He also added that apart from Bumrah Rashid Khan and himself are the other two best players in this season.

Archer has expressed his opinion to the media persons from PTI.

Archer argues that Bumrah follows a different style altogether and is good at bowling yorkers. Though he sometimes delivers slow balls, his gestures make the batsmen think he is up to a seedy ball. “These techniques are unique and I have never seen in others,” says Archer.

Archer plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL season. He believes that he would be getting enrolled into the list of players enlisted for world cup match this year.

Archer has a record of 105 wickets out of 82 T20 matches.