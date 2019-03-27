Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Over 90% fund utilised by 20 Kerala MPs,says Reports

Twenty Kerala MPs utilised 91.83 per cent of the funds released under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) between 2014 and 2019, according to latest figures released on the spending by the MPs.

The government released Rs 330 crore of the Rs 500 crore during this period and the expenditure of the district authorities stood at Rs 303.03 crore.

Under the scheme, each MP has the choice to suggest to the District Collector for works to the tune of Rs 5 crore per annum to be taken up in his/her constituency.

N.K. Premachandran, Lok Sabha MP from Kollam, said he utilised 100 per cent of the allocated Rs 25 crore for the five year period, even as figures released by various district offices remain to be incorporated.

“If one looks into the administrative sanction that has been given for the works it comes to Rs 27.65 crore as it will include the interest of the capital fund,” said Premachandran, who has been a star performer on the Lok Sabha floor.

He said the amount of Rs 5 crore is too low, so its best it is scrapped if the amount cannot be raised to Rs 15 crore, he said.

“In 1999, constructing a class room here cost Rs 1.5 lakh and today it costs Rs 15 lakh. So with rising prices, all what I have been able to do is sanction money for high-mast street lights and for computers.

“Moreover, the administrative delay is also killing this scheme as the District Collector gives it the last priority. It will be best if a separate mechanism is evolved for speedy disbursal,” said Premachandran, who is currently on the campaign trail to defend his seat.