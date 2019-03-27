Meet the actors who have taken the political plunge in 2019 LokSabha election.

Urmila Matondkar

Famous Bollywood star Urmila Matondkar joined the Congress on March 27. Urmila is considered as the Congress candidate in the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency. Urmila entered into films through the 1983 movie Muzum.

Nusrat Jahan

Actress and model Nusrat Jahan will contest this Lok Sabha election. He played the role of Raj Chakravarti ‘Shotru’ and then acted in ‘Khoka 420’. Nasr was studying in the Aur Queen of Missions School in Calcutta. She completed her B.Com at Bhavanipuri College in the city.



Mimi Chakravarthy

Mimi Chakravarthy is active in Bengali films since 2008. She was born in Jamalighagiri, Mimi Arunachal Pradesh. She was active in modeling and became active in acting in 2008.



Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj announced his political entrance in January. Prakash Raj had announced that he will contest as an independent candidate in the Bengaluru Central election for the 2019 general election.

Arish Khan

Arshi Khan joined the Congress after following the path of the famous television host Shilpa Shinde. Arshi joins the Vice-President of the Maharashtra Congress.