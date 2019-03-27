Mehbooba Mufti Says She Will Lift Ban on Separatist Groups if She is Voted to Power

Mehbooba Mufti said on Tuesday that if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is voted to power, she would ensure that the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) is lifted immediately.

Addressing a convention of PDP workers in north Kashmir’s Baramulla, Mufti said banning organizations like the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and the local Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), would have far-reaching consequences and such measures would increase the alienation and frustration of the people.

“Recently it was ordered to shut down the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) schools, orphanages and offices. They didn’t dare to come out themselves at that time (to protest). They were in a difficulty and no one talked about it. Only PDP came forward. We didn’t allow their schools, their orphanages to close down. When time will come and we will have power, we will end this ban,” Mufti said at a public rally in Baramulla on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Senior PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Beg while addressing the party workers in Baramulla said they were ready to provide legal assistance to both JeI and Yasin Malik-led JKLF in Supreme Court and the High Court. “We are ready to provide legal assistance to both the JKLF and JeI, provided they trust us,” he said.