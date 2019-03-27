Mission Shakti: AIMIM leader praises scientists and criticizes Prime Minister

Asaduddin Owaisi, the president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM) has praised the Indian scientists who made’ Mission Shakti’ possible. But he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appropriating the success of scientists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has today announced that India has successfully achieved the anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite. He in an address to nation described the achievement as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of

space superpowers.

Owaisi in his social media handle raised the criticism against Prime Minister. He tweeted that ” National achievements are national, they do not belong to individuals – they’re products of a national vision & continue regardless of the person in power. Now, we shouldn’t let @PMOIndia think that he just pulled a fast one on us. So let’s get back to the real issues:”.