Mission Shakti: Rahul Gandhi congratulates PM Modi, DRDO

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi not only congratulated the DRDO for ‘Mission Shakti’ but also took a sharp swipe at PM Modi. Without saying much, Gandhi deftly drove home the point that the timing of space mission announcement was just a drama. “Well done DRDO, extremely proud of your work. I would also like to wish the PM a very happy World Theatre Day,” Gandhi said on the micro-blogging site. Prior to this, the Congress had also said that while the Indian scientists must be hailed for the stellar work, but the nation must not forget India’s first Prime Minister.

Well done DRDO, extremely proud of your work. I would also like to wish the PM a very happy World Theatre Day. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 27, 2019

“We congratulate @isro @DRDO_India & the Govt on the latest achievement for India. The Indian Space Programme established in 1962 by Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru & the Indian Space Research Organisation set up under Smt. Indira Gandhi has always made India proud through its achievements,” the Congress said on Twitter.

“@DRDO_India set up in 1958 under Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru was the first govt. agency to begin defence research & development. It has played a pivotal role in equipping our defence forces with the latest technological developments,” the party added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs has said that, “test isn’t directed against any country. India’s space capabilities don’t threaten any country nor are they directed against anyone. At the same time, govt is committed to ensuring country’s national security interests and is alert to threats from emerging technologies.”