MLA Anil Akkara Files Complaint Against Deepa Nishanth

Mar 27, 2019, 11:07 am IST
Palakkad: MLA Anil Akkara has filed a complaint against Deepa Nishanth who had launched an attack against Congress candidate Ramya Haridas at Alathur constituency through social media. The complaint has been submitted to Election Officer.

Anil’s complaint mentions that Deepa Nishanth’s words will help opposing candidates to get more votes and that there should be action against Deepa who insulted Deepa Nishanth.

Earlier, Deepa Nishanth was apparently not been impressed by the methods adopted by Ramya through emotional speeches and songs. “How well the candidate dances or how well she sings should not be the topic. This is not the election to Idea Star Singer or Temple Committee” said Deepa Nishanth.

Here is her controversial post:

