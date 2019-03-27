Mohanlal’s Lucifer to hit 1500 screens worldwide tomorrow; Here’s the theatre list

Mohanlal starrer Lucifer is scheduled to hit screens on March 28.Lucifer will be releasing in 3 languages – Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi, in over 1500 theatres worldwide. This is probably one of the biggest ever release for a Malayalam movie. It says volumes about the expectation that the movie has among the audience.

Lucifer’s hype is majorly because of the fact that Mohanlal and Prithviraj is coming together for the first time. The latter is making his directorial debut with this movie. The mulit-talented Murali Gopy has scripted it as a political thriller. The movie has Mohanlal in the lead role of Stephen Nedumbally, a big shot politician.

‘Lucifer’ also has some other big names in Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Nyla Usha, Bala, Sachin Khedekar and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Sujith Vaassudev has cranked the camera and music by Deepak Dev. Usha Uthup has rendered a track in the movie.