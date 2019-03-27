Most car-congested city in India goes to Mumbai

Indian city Mumbai has now popped other cities down and became the most car-congested city in India. The density of private cars has increased by 18 percent in just two years. The car density in the city is 5 times higher than that of Delhi.

The reason behind this higher car density can be attributed to the lack of road space. Mumbai only has as road space of 2000 kms and that of Delhi is 28,999 km.

The other cities that followed suit are Pune at the second spot with 359 cars per km, Kolkata at a third position with 319 cars per km, Chennai with 297 cars per km and Bengaluru a distant last with 149 cars per km, according to the statistics from the respective state transport departments.

The transport officials say that the government is now focusing on setting up several Metro rail corridors to ensure smooth transportation and encourage mass public transport.