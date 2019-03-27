“NO Alliance With PDP, they Bought RSS to Kashmir” Omar Abdullah Lashes Out at PDP

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Monday launched an attack against PDP and said that it was indeed PDP-BJP government led by Mehbooba Mufti that “let RSS enter the state of Jammu and Kashmir and allowed it to take out processions in cities brandishing guns and swords.”

He ruled out any possibility of offering support to the Peoples Democratic Party for government formation, former chief minister Omar Abdullah said his party, National Conference, is ready for fresh elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Who brought RSS into this state? Who gave permission to the RSS people to take out processions in the cities brandishing guns and swords?” he asked.

“Let Mehbooba clear her stand over the fake permanent resident certificates scam unraveled by a National Conference leader and former Revenue minister Basharat Bukhari. If Mehbooba could not initiate action on fake PRC scam, then how come she would defend Article 370 and Article 35A?” he added.

He also accused Mufti of misusing National Investigative Agency (NIA) during PDP-BJP coalition rule in the state. “While in power, she (Mehbooba) allowed the NIA to raid the residences of separatists and arrest them under draconian laws.

“As chief minister, I used NIA for the release of Pak-trained militants, and not for the raids at the residences of separatists and arresting them under stringent laws,” Omar Abdullah claimed.