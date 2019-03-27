Pakistan criticizes ‘Mission Shakti’ of India as militarization of space

Pakistan condemned India’s experimental test of the anti-satellite missile as the militarization of space. Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal claimed that Pakistan is against the militarization of outer space.

“Space is the common heritage of mankind and every nation has the responsibility to avoid actions which can lead to the militarization of this arena,” Faisal in a statement. He said Pakistan was a “strong proponent of the United Nations resolution on Prevention of Arms Race in Outer Space”. He described India’s test as like fighting imaginary enemies.

Earlier in the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that India successfully test-fired an anti-satellite missile by shooting down a live satellite. The test makes India the fourth country in the world after the US, Russia and China to acquire the strategic capability to shoot down enemy satellites.