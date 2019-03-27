Latest NewsInternational

“Qatar Airways will hail back Boeing airplanes,” says CEO Akbar Al Baker

Mar 27, 2019, 05:28 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Boeing Air Craft company was under rupture since when other companies who brought their airplanes declined to continue business with them. The companies declined to continue business due to the recent engine failures of Boeing fights jets. The news related to this have been reporting in newspapers and media for a while. But now the Qatar Airways have announced to with support the company.

The company CEO Akbar Al Baker says they trust the company and is ready to buy a few more airplanes from the company.  Akbar Al Baker has again confirmed that the team will purchase another 15 Boeing 737 Airplanes within these coming years.

Qatar Airways are one among the largest flight companies in the Middle East. The Company CEO assures that he will not turn his face against Boeing airplanes. He reported that he will surely attend the practicing section conducted by them for sure.

Tags

Related Articles

Franco Mulakkal gets Bail on these conditions

Oct 15, 2018, 11:31 am IST

Criminal shot dead in West Bengal

Jan 15, 2019, 09:24 am IST

Helicopter crash: Three killed and two others injured

Jan 31, 2018, 09:49 am IST

Adelaide: India Seal Historic Win to Take 1-0 Series Lead

Dec 10, 2018, 10:54 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close