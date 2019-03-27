“Qatar Airways will hail back Boeing airplanes,” says CEO Akbar Al Baker

The Boeing Air Craft company was under rupture since when other companies who brought their airplanes declined to continue business with them. The companies declined to continue business due to the recent engine failures of Boeing fights jets. The news related to this have been reporting in newspapers and media for a while. But now the Qatar Airways have announced to with support the company.

The company CEO Akbar Al Baker says they trust the company and is ready to buy a few more airplanes from the company. Akbar Al Baker has again confirmed that the team will purchase another 15 Boeing 737 Airplanes within these coming years.

Qatar Airways are one among the largest flight companies in the Middle East. The Company CEO assures that he will not turn his face against Boeing airplanes. He reported that he will surely attend the practicing section conducted by them for sure.