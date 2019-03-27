Rahul Dravid opines on the MS Dhoni-Rishabh Pant conundrum for the World Cup

A lot of people who are cricket enthusiasts have an opinion that Rishabh Pant must be included in the team for World cup but in the same case, there are others who have an opinion that Dhoni could no be replaced for Pant . While this conundrum is running, Rahul Dravid who is known as ” The Wall” has now expressed his opinion regarding the same topic.

Though there have no reports which say Pant will be included in the team, Dhoni is confirmed by the authorities. The condition of Dhoni was not so sure as he kept his bad form throughout last few months. It was in this condition Pant began to grab the center of attention. Though Dravid did not give an in-depth idea, why Dhoni was confirmed let us look what he has to say.

“All I will say is that Dhoni has incredible experience and he has been playing very well in the past few months. Rishabh is definitely an exciting young player and he has got the talent,” says Dravid.

The veteran also revealed that if the selectors feel then two wicketkeepers can play, both of them will be included. However, the best 15 has to go to the World Cup.

Dravid admitted that he cannot comment on who should be included, everyone is the same for him.