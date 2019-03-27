Royal Enfield Trial twins Launched in India, the price will start from 1.62 lakhs

The most wanted two-wheeler company in India, Royal Enfield has launched the Bullet Trials at a price tag of Rs 1.62 Lakh for the Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 and Rs 2.07 Lakh for the Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 500. These new variant motorcycles carry forward the same engine as seen on the existing Royal Enfield Classic

The Trials 350 is powered by the same 346cc single-cylinder engine. This gives an output of 20 hp and 28 Nm of torque on-road performance. The Trials 500 carries over the same 499cc single-cylinder engine that 27.5 hp and 41.3 Nm of torque which is same as in Classic Version of Royal Enfield.

Trial twins come with a 5-speed gearbox setup. The fuel tanks and side panels are also the same.

The vehicle is exclusively built for on-road purpose and they are meant to better at off-roading. The company has provided chunkier CEAT tires which are worn by a 19-inch wheel at the front and an 18-inch wheel at the back. The fenders have been cut short and Royal Enfield has fitted the Trials with a taller handlebar with a cross-brace that should be helpful while off-roading. The unswept exhaust kept for better water wading abilities have refined noise but the motorcycles come with only a single seat arrangement as the standard.