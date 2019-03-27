SHOCKING! Answer Papers Went Missing From Kerala University

In a news that comes as a shock to the seemingly advanced educational field of Kerala, about 45 answer papers of different students have gone missing from Kerala University. A Private Malayalam Channel has claimed that it had access to a note by Syndicate Sub-Committee that confirms this shocking news. The answer papers which were sent to University Headquarters for valuation includes BA, BSc, MSc and B-Tech exam’s answer papers, which has now gone missing.

The answer papers that nobody knows where it is now were from University College, Karyavattom Govt College, Ambalathara National College, SD Alappuzha and Rajadhani College of Engineering. There are documents at University Hq that says that these answer papers were received at the Hq. It was only while tabulating that the missing of the papers were confirmed.

The Exam Wing of Syndicate sub committee has given a note to University admitting to this situation. University has initiated an enquiry but it seems the exams will be conducted again soon. There are speculations of someone deliberately taking away the papers as well.