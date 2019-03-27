Latest NewsSports

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Hockey: India defeated Canada by 7-3

Mar 27, 2019, 07:56 pm IST
In hockey, India defeated Canada by 7-3 in their fourth round-robin match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup at Ipoh in Malaysia on today evening. With today’s win, India has  strengthened their chances of making it to the Final on Saturday.

With three wins and a draw from four games, India are currently leading the six-team points table with 10 points. South Korea are in the second position with seven points followed by hosts Malaysia six points. Canada are in the fourth position with six points and Japan fifth with three points. Poland are at the bottom with zero points.

India will play its final round-robin game against Poland on Friday.

