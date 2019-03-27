SportsVideo

The video of Aswin getting shocked when Buttler refused to shake hands goes viral

Mar 27, 2019, 07:08 pm IST
Every season of IPL will have something to get blown about and this time it is Ravichandran Aswin’s Mankadin. The Indian Premier League (IPL) has now started with an electrifying stat just like previous times. The Mankadin has taken a major turn in the current session of IPL and it would become a future history also. The match between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab was headed for a close finish as Jog Buttler was taking the hosts close in a big chase.

