Latest NewsIndia

Tiger killed after being trapped in poachers’ snare

Mar 27, 2019, 07:39 pm IST
Less than a minute

A tiger was found killed in the forest. The tiger was killed after it was trapped in the poacher’s snare. The tragic incident occurred in the Maheshpur range forest area under the South Kheri forest division in Uttar Pradesh. The male tiger is approximately around four years.

The forest area where the male tiger was caught in a snare is close to village Shivpuri. Forest officers informed that an inquiry to investigate the circumstances leading to the tiger’s death would be carried out and action would be taken against the culprits.

Tags

Related Articles

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election Results: Historic victory for BJP

Aug 3, 2018, 08:35 pm IST
trailor-of-santhosh-pandits-upcoming-film-goes-viral-video

Trailor Of Santhosh Pandit’s upcoming film goes viral: Video

May 1, 2018, 04:27 pm IST

3 Idiots sequel in the making; Rajkumar Hirani is scripting for the franchise

Jun 24, 2018, 01:47 pm IST

women should not use menstruation as an excuse to take leave: Twinkle Khanna

Feb 6, 2018, 10:33 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close