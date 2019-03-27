Tiger killed after being trapped in poachers’ snare

A tiger was found killed in the forest. The tiger was killed after it was trapped in the poacher’s snare. The tragic incident occurred in the Maheshpur range forest area under the South Kheri forest division in Uttar Pradesh. The male tiger is approximately around four years.

The forest area where the male tiger was caught in a snare is close to village Shivpuri. Forest officers informed that an inquiry to investigate the circumstances leading to the tiger’s death would be carried out and action would be taken against the culprits.