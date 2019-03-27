Latest NewsIndia

Traffic police thrashed for stopping man from driving auto on wrong side : Watch Video

Mar 27, 2019, 01:04 pm IST
A traffic police personnel was allegedly thrashed by an auto rickshaw driver and his friends here on Tuesday for stopping him from driving on the wrong side of the road.

The incident took place in the Kazi Mohammedpur police station limits. When the police personnel stopped the auto rickshaw driver for driving on the wrong side, the driver got agitated and called his friends. The group of people then started thrashing the police official.

Following the incident, the injured personnel was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law and efforts are being made to nab the accused. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

