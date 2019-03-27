V T Balram Takes a Subtle Dig at Deepa Nishanth

The last few hours have seen some war of words on the Alathur constituency in Kerala. CPI(M) sympathizer Deepa Nishanth had tried to troll Congress candidate in the constituency-Ramya Haridas, for her mode of campaigning that included songs, emotional speeches and much more. Soon after Deepa had attacked Ramya through social media, Congress leaders had rallied support for Ramya. Now MLA V T Balram has taken a subtle dig at Ramya Haridas.

“Dear Biju, I Know you for some time and out of this love am telling you- Some people have set out seemingly on a mission to make you win, but if you tell these people to exercise self-restraint till April 23, you may have a chance to lose with a decent margin” wrote Balram on Fb, indirectly implying Deepa Nishanth but without mentioning her name openly.

Deepa Nishanth was not impressed by the methods adopted by Ramya through emotional speeches and songs. “How well the candidate dances or how well she sings should not be the topic. This is not the election to Idea Star Singer or Temple Committee” wrote Deepa Nishanth on Fb.