Video of this underwater restaurant will make your jaw wide open

This hotel in Norway has proven that beauty can be made be not only on the earth but also inside the ocean as well. At one glance, it looks like a concrete tube we’ve got into the sea.
The underwater hotel is all installed in Norway and is now known as ‘Under’. It is the first underwater restaurant in Europe.
Looking out of this restaurant may feel like we are looking out of a big aquarium. The rooms are seated up in such a way that they could handle 40 peoples at a time. The hall is built with a huge glass window which allows seeing the beauty of the ocean habitat. The building is constructed in such a way that sunrays could reach the interior of the hall where guests are served.
