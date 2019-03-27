Latest NewsIndia

Will take legal action against Kapil Sibal for making false allegations through fake CD

Mar 27, 2019, 07:48 pm IST
Less than a minute

The BJP has accused Congress leader Kapil Sibal of making false allegation against the party through a fake CD. BJP General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav said that the party is considering taking legal action in the matter. He said, with poll campaign gaining momentum, the Congress is fighting for existence in the face of dwindling support and is therefore, resorting to lies.

Yadav said it is not the first time the Congress was spreading fake news and alleged Sibal had earlier raised questions on EVMs and fabricated a story abroad to defame democracy in India.

Earlier Sibal alleged that the BJP leaders in Gujarat benefitted from demonetization by changin old currency with new. He showed a cd as proof.

Tags

Related Articles

Man arrested for raping and blackmailing housewife

Dec 2, 2017, 10:30 pm IST
fighter-woman-pilot-fly-mig-21-solo

Indian women scripts history by flying solo a MIG-21 fighter jet

Feb 22, 2018, 04:03 pm IST

Prime Minister and Ministry of Home Affairs may intervene the Sreejith’s issue

Jan 13, 2018, 09:45 pm IST

Muslim League Leader Who Supports Women Wall Gets a Shocking Response From his Party

Dec 22, 2018, 07:38 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close