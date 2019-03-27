Will take legal action against Kapil Sibal for making false allegations through fake CD

The BJP has accused Congress leader Kapil Sibal of making false allegation against the party through a fake CD. BJP General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav said that the party is considering taking legal action in the matter. He said, with poll campaign gaining momentum, the Congress is fighting for existence in the face of dwindling support and is therefore, resorting to lies.

Yadav said it is not the first time the Congress was spreading fake news and alleged Sibal had earlier raised questions on EVMs and fabricated a story abroad to defame democracy in India.

Earlier Sibal alleged that the BJP leaders in Gujarat benefitted from demonetization by changin old currency with new. He showed a cd as proof.