Writer Deepa Nisahnth gives a mouth shuttering reply to Congress MLA

Mar 27, 2019, 03:49 pm IST
Malayalam writer and teacher Deepa Nishanth has given a mouth shuttering reply to Congress MLA Anil Akkara for the personal criticism that he has raised against her. Annil Akkara has accused that Deepa has earlier said to him that she is shy to reveal that her father is a policeman. And he claimed that Deepa’s father was a Congress activist. Deepa has questioned this with the screen shots of her chat with the MLA.

??????? ??? ???????????? ??????? ?????? ?????????? .??????? ???????? ????? ,??? ??? ????????? ?????? ,???????…

Gepostet von Anil Akkara am Dienstag, 26. März 2019

??????? ???????? ?? ?? ? ????? ????? ????????? ??????????. ?????????? ??? ??? ??? ?????????? ???? ??????????????????…

Gepostet von Deepa Nisanth am Mittwoch, 27. März 2019

