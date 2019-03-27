Yonex-Sunrise India Open Badminton: P.V.Sindhu, Srikanth enters the second round

Ace Indian badminton players and top seed P.V.Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth entered the second round of Yonex-Sunrise India Open Badminton championship held at New Delhi.

In women’s singles, Sindhu defeated fellow Indian Mugdha Agrey 21-8, 21-13. In men’s singles, Srikanth recorded his fourth successive win over Hong Kong’s Wong Wing Ki Vincent with a 21-16, 18-21, 21-19.

Other Victories of Indian Plyers:

Men’s Singles:

Prannoy beat Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen 14-21, 21-18, 21-14. Fifth seed Sameer Verma defeated Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke 21-18 21-12, while Riya Mookerjee shocked Thailand’s Phittayaporn Chaiwan 21-17, 21-15. B Sai Praneeth outwitted compatriot Kartikey Gulshan Kumar 22-24 21-13 21-8. The 44th seeded Subhankar Dey beat Indonesian Tommy Sugiarto 14-21 22-20 21-11.