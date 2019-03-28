10 Naxalites including 2 women surrendered before police

The Police has informed that ten Naxals have surrendered before police. It includes 2 women also. They have surrendered yesterday in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh. The Naxalites surrendered themselves before the police and CRPF officials at Konta police station. The surrendered Naxalites were natives of Balengtong village in Konta area and were active in militia groups and DAKMS, a Naxal front.
Related Articles
Make In India : Indian Navy to induct 32 Indigenously built warships soon
Dec 3, 2018, 03:06 pm IST
Huawei Y9 India launch on January 10: Expected price in India and specifications
Jan 8, 2019, 07:39 pm IST
Nagpur police confused by a complaint ” A girl stole my heart”
Jan 9, 2019, 02:23 pm IST
Amritsar Train Accident : Exclusive video and pics of massive train accident is out ; Watch Here
Oct 19, 2018, 10:25 pm IST
Post Your Comments