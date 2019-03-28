Latest NewsIndia

10 Naxalites including 2 women surrendered before police

Mar 28, 2019, 08:35 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Police has informed that ten Naxals have surrendered before police. It includes 2 women also. They have surrendered yesterday in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh. The Naxalites surrendered themselves before the police and CRPF officials at Konta police station. The surrendered Naxalites were natives of Balengtong village in Konta area and were active in militia groups and DAKMS, a Naxal front.

