6 year old found dead in Coimbatore was sexually assaulted; four men suspected

The local police have confirmed that the body of the 6-year-old girl child which was discovered a day after the murder had suffered sexual assault.

The incident came to light after the victim went missing on Monday. Though the parents had tried to search the girl child in the neighborhood, it yielded them so result and later on they consulted local police station. Vani’s dead body was found by a search team in an alley near the couple’s home on Tuesday morning.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the parents of the child conveyed that they suspected four men from their neighborhood. “They would speak to the child when she walked on the street.” said the parents.

“I searched everywhere for my child. She only plays around this locality and doesn’t go anywhere else,” the mother had told the media. “When we found her there were wounds all over her body and so much blood. We still don’t know who did this,” said her mother