A reply to Anil Akkara who questioned P.K.Biju’s phd goes viral

Mar 28, 2019, 04:16 pm IST
A women’s  facebook post against Anil Akkara MLA has become viral in the social Media. Mruduladevi Sasdhiran has questioned Anil Akkara’s comment about P.K.Biju’s Phd degree. Anil Akkara in a facebook post has commented that P.K.Biju may have get his Phd degree by copying. For this, a Dalit activist Mruduladevi has replied in her Facebook page.

Read Full FB post:

????? ????? ?????????????????? ?????? ??????? ????? ????????? ?????????? ?????. ?????????????? ????? ????? ??????? …

Gepostet von Mruduladevi Sasidharan am Mittwoch, 27. März 2019

