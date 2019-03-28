A reply to Anil Akkara who questioned P.K.Biju’s phd goes viral

A women’s facebook post against Anil Akkara MLA has become viral in the social Media. Mruduladevi Sasdhiran has questioned Anil Akkara’s comment about P.K.Biju’s Phd degree. Anil Akkara in a facebook post has commented that P.K.Biju may have get his Phd degree by copying. For this, a Dalit activist Mruduladevi has replied in her Facebook page.

Read Full FB post: